Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $977.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $910.00. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PH. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $860.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $825.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $822.76.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.2%

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $843.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $758.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $713.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $851.86.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.20 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

