Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 213 Shares of Kadant Inc $KAI

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kadant were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kadant by 71.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,829,000 after acquiring an additional 33,084 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,853,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Kadant by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total value of $140,440.15. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,242.50. This trade represents a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kadant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Kadant Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $269.10 on Friday. Kadant Inc has a twelve month low of $264.32 and a twelve month high of $429.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.89 and its 200 day moving average is $314.66. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $271.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.17 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Kadant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 15.72%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

