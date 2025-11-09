Insider Selling: Ventas (NYSE:VTR) CEO Sells $1,449,332.50 in Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CEO Debra Cafaro sold 19,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $1,449,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $86,259,376.55. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ventas Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $76.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average is $67.03. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.68 and a 52 week high of $76.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ventas

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Ventas by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Ventas by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 50.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ventas from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ventas

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.