Insider Selling: Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Sells $2,631,300.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.13, for a total transaction of $2,631,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,945.36. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 20th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.72, for a total transaction of $3,147,200.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $3,216,300.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.94, for a total value of $2,889,400.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.55, for a total value of $2,685,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.56, for a total value of $3,445,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $201.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $544.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $5.23. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 40.03%.The company had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DUOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $465.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $300.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded Duolingo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Duolingo from $390.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Duolingo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Duolingo by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duolingo by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 127,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after purchasing an additional 51,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

