Motco Purchases 2,694 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Motco grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,991 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.8% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Motco’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,119,937,000 after buying an additional 59,766,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $2,990,544,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,733,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,111,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,977,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $571,086,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $325,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,104,836. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the sale, the director owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,760.59. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $58,347,026 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $827.60.

NASDAQ META opened at $621.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $726.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $702.51.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.28%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

