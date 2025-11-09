Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 425.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ HON opened at $194.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.63.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

