Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 404 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 91.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Capital One Financial boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.80.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $539.81 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $298.00 and a 52 week high of $555.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $486.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.21. The company has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a PE ratio of -453.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 126.85 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.41, for a total transaction of $1,077,152.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 218,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,246,421.47. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.89, for a total transaction of $3,835,482.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,108,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,213,210.98. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

