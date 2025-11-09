SouthState Corp Sells 234 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

SouthState Corp lessened its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 78.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 153.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in ASML by 129.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $1,016.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $952.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $817.13. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,086.11. The stock has a market cap of $399.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a $1.857 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $1,105.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,076.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

