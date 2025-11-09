Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER Holdings Raised by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aercap were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 6.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,215,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aercap by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in Aercap by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 129,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aercap in the second quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 162.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Aercap from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Aercap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aercap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

AER stock opened at $132.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $135.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.81. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 45.41%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Aercap’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

