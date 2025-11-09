Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV Shares Acquired by Fonville Wealth Management LLC

Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,569,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,171,000 after acquiring an additional 477,188 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,645,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,992,000 after purchasing an additional 341,298 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,972,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,450,000 after purchasing an additional 241,266 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 624.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,374 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,058,000 after purchasing an additional 819,212 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of BIV stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $78.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average is $77.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.