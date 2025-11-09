Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV Shares Acquired by Fonville Wealth Management LLC

Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,569,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,171,000 after acquiring an additional 477,188 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,645,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,992,000 after purchasing an additional 341,298 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,972,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,450,000 after purchasing an additional 241,266 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 624.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,374 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,058,000 after purchasing an additional 819,212 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of BIV stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $78.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average is $77.18.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
