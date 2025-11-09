BMO Capital Markets Lowers BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $54.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised BILL to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on BILL from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of BILL from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Get BILL alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BILL

BILL Trading Up 2.7%

BILL stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. BILL has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $100.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.70, a PEG ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.43.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $395.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.91 million. BILL had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 1.39%. BILL’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.250 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.570 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of BILL

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BILL by 66.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BILL by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BILL by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,043,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BILL by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in BILL by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.