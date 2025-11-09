Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.40 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,083,723,000 after purchasing an additional 454,226 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 382,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50,664 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $314.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $318.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.28. The stock has a market cap of $864.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Truist Financial upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

