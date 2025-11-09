JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.78% from the company’s previous close.

CELH has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

Celsius Trading Down 7.9%

Celsius stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $725.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.68 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $456,975.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,921.50. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 99,227 shares in the company, valued at $6,449,755. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,975. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 9,579.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,451,000 after purchasing an additional 820,297 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $835,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,719,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,428,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

