Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 359 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $298,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 529,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,323,000 after acquiring an additional 25,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,755 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $484.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $480.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $505.38. The stock has a market cap of $196.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

