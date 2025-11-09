Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Sold by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises 1.0% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of DLR opened at $169.97 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 126.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.