WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd Buys Shares of 39,553 Vishay Precision Group, Inc. $VPG

WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Vishay Precision Group comprises about 0.4% of WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 527,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 60.7% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 423,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 159,919 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 364,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 57,634 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 24,647 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

Shares of VPG stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.21 million, a P/E ratio of -366.63 and a beta of 0.96. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Vishay Precision Group had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $79.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.63 million. Vishay Precision Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VPG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

