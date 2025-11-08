Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 2.8% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 270.0% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Tesla by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $548.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Roth Capital set a $505.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.08.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $429.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $420.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.73. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 286.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

