Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,574,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,765 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $375,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of RTX by 25.4% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $177.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.99 and its 200 day moving average is $151.11. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $181.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The business had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,471 shares of company stock worth $6,210,875. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

