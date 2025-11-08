Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Ocugen, Inc. $OCGN

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 343,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 48.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 108.8% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 38,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

OCGN opened at $1.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Ocugen, Inc. has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.90.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Ocugen had a negative return on equity of 255.25% and a negative net margin of 1,197.71%.The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. Analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OCGN. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

