Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 4,048 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 30.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 68,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 141,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,405,000 after acquiring an additional 24,677 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 277,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Dbs Bank upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.25.

Accenture Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE ACN opened at $245.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.69 and a 200-day moving average of $274.79.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

