Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 11,409 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,409 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises 2.1% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in CME Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group by 131,625.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 486,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,970,000 after buying an additional 485,698 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 32.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,255,000 after buying an additional 65,369 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total value of $263,530.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,511.23. The trade was a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $102,704.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,962. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 14,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,486 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CME Group from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on CME Group from $309.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $276.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.56 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.