Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,782 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.6% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 86.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.82.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE HD opened at $370.71 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $397.28 and its 200 day moving average is $381.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

