WESCAP Management Group Inc. Buys 31,156 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. $MUC

WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,156 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,634,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after buying an additional 44,484 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 74,932 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 53.8% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 466,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 163,192 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 27.3% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 237,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 233,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUC opened at $10.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $11.47.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Featured Stories

