Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Purchased by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,682 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.7% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $988,822,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 153.1% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 price target (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

UNP stock opened at $221.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.06 and a 200-day moving average of $224.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $131.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $256.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

