Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 802 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 305.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $207,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $609.74 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $601.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.22.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

