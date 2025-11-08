Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,524 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $988,822,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3,536.2% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,011,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $232,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 29.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $873,878,000 after purchasing an additional 850,025 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 61,054.6% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 625,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 623,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Argus cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $221.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

