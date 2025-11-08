Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 14.000-14.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 14.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $109.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.13. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $102.58 and a twelve month high of $200.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $892.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.79 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.31%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently -18.50%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Teleflex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Teleflex from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 71.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth approximately $987,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 26.2% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 42.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

