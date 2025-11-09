Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Hassell Wealth Management LLC

Hassell Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.1% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avid Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.3% in the first quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 195,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plum Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Plum Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 224,300 shares of company stock valued at $57,586,933 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $268.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.71. The company has a market cap of $3.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $277.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. HSBC set a $220.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $203.07 to $246.99 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

