Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Has $377,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,884,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.6%

AMZN stock opened at $244.41 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

