Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,085 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 269 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEM. Zacks Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy (a)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.2%

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $161.28 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $187.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 32.62%.The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

