WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 13,297 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust $EFR

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,297 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 385.3% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 36.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000.

NYSE:EFR opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $13.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

