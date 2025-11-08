Stokes Family Office LLC Invests $673,000 in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF $EDV

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,618,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,914,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 588,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 55,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 104.3% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $68.44 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $76.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.46.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

