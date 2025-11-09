Sigma Planning Corp Has $488,000 Stock Position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. $ARIS

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,758,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,395,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,714,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,940,000 after buying an additional 17,858 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,880,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 73.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 818,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,232,000 after buying an additional 345,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 49.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after buying an additional 180,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

ARIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

ARIS opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $124.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.68 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 67.47%.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

