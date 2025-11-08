Marco Investment Management LLC Buys 2,800 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,221,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,625,976,000 after purchasing an additional 276,339 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after buying an additional 1,798,330 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,924,000 after buying an additional 1,232,155 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 44.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,499,000 after buying an additional 2,638,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $529,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,731.33. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $860,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,799.21. The trade was a 28.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 26,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,968 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average of $70.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.PayPal’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.03.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

