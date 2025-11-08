Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

Shares of IOR stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.04.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, currently holds a portfolio of notes receivable. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships.

