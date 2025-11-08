AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB Shares Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 48.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Truist Financial raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $224.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $215.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.92.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $177.29 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.73 and a twelve month high of $239.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.06). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 38.78%.The firm had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.47%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

