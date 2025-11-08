Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 3,200 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,047,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.08.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $200.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.90. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.60 and a 12-month high of $220.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

