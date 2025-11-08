Texas Yale Capital Corp. Cuts Stock Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. $CQP

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,365 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $329,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 41.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CQP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CQP opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.40. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $68.42.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 503.86% and a net margin of 24.62%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

