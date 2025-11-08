One Degree Advisors Inc Has $3.37 Million Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

One Degree Advisors Inc grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,443 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.2% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $58,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,300 shares of company stock valued at $57,586,933. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 1st. CLSA upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

Apple Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $268.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $277.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

