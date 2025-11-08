Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 72,832 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,533,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 72,832 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $16,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,590,333,000 after acquiring an additional 55,576,478 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6,915.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $492,253,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,404,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,342,420 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $318,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238,424 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F opened at $13.21 on Friday. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.