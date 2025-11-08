AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Benchmark Analyst Says

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $640.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Phillip Securities raised AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $491.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of AppLovin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.64.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $619.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $604.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.40. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $17,578,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 269,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,579,499.65. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.49, for a total transaction of $86,498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 181,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,682,473.21. This trade represents a 52.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,159,138 shares of company stock valued at $516,256,695. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 2.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 2.5% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.