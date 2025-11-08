Textron Inc. $TXT Shares Bought by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 5.6% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Textron by 2.6% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Textron stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average of $79.16.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 5.81%.The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Textron from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.15.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

