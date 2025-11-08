Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMD. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Melius Research set a $300.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.26.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $233.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.35.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,997,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,238,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,069,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,226,628,000 after buying an additional 581,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,181,556,000 after buying an additional 514,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,094,662,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,677,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,064 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

