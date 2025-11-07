Truist Financial Corporation $TFC Shares Acquired by Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 435.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 115.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE TFC opened at $44.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.59.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

