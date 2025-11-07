Royal Bank Of Canada Boosts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $95.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $93.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GPN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp cut shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.10.

Get Global Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 5.4% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 14,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 11.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.