Versor Investments LP Buys New Stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KD. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth $30,466,000. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,691,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,924,000 after buying an additional 718,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 444.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 711,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,356,000 after acquiring an additional 581,118 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 786,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,684,000 after acquiring an additional 312,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the first quarter worth about $8,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Kyndryl had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KD. Zacks Research downgraded Kyndryl from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

