Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,576 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 88,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 74.4% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 195,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 8.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 150,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Brittany Bagley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 398,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,225.08. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUR shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.40 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

NASDAQ AUR opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.44. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

