Intapp, Inc. $INTA Stock Holdings Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intapp were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 54.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intapp by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after buying an additional 101,004 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 414.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 17.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after acquiring an additional 48,774 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on Intapp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intapp from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $38.60 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.22, a P/E/G ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.54.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.The firm had revenue of $139.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Intapp’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.190 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intapp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intapp news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,922.25. The trade was a 21.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $68,719.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 442,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,985,577.81. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 101,169 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,798 over the last three months. 11.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

