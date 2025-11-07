Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Hold” Rating

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Capcom Trading Down 2.9%

Capcom stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31. Capcom has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $234.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.09 million. Capcom had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 31.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capcom will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

