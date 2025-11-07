Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVCO. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cavco Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $573.88 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $393.53 and a 52 week high of $602.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $548.22 and its 200-day moving average is $490.48.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $556.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.92 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 8.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Kerley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.55, for a total transaction of $240,275.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,062.95. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.45, for a total value of $159,135.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,568.30. This represents a 27.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,884 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 151.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 118.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,814.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

